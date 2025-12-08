Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. Everus Construction Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 112,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Stock Down 2.8%

ECG stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.Everus Construction Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

