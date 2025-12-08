Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Oracle by 55.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 44,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $208,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.73.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $218.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

