WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.0%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $278.79 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.76.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,011 shares of company stock worth $39,835,990. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

