Walleye Capital LLC Buys 184,439 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1,838.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 57.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 35.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $33.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

