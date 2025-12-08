SVB Wealth LLC Sells 135,793 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 135,793 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

