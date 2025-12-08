iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 3.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $64,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 160.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,038,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 639,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

