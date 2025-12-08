SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

HD stock opened at $354.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $436.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

