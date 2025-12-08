Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 773,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.47 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

