Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in VEON Ltd. $VEON

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VEON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VEON by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 783.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 84,690.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VEON opened at $50.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.00.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). VEON had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

VEON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

