Walleye Capital LLC Sells 796,724 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 796,724 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 292,741 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 323,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $993,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 534,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,763.20. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $100,410.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,573.25. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

