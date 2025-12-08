Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 137.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after buying an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $514,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,725.36. This represents a 35.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 82,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $3,065,609.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,573.36. This represents a 57.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,439 shares of company stock valued at $19,066,573. 53.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSA. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

