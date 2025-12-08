Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on A. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

