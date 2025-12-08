Planet Labs PBC $PL Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,900 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PL. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 2.00. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,265,668.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

