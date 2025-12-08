XTX Topco Ltd Sells 20,413 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,423,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 99,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $4,394,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $129,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,212.25. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

