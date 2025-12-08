XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Solid Power, Inc. $SLDP

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 136,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 69.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDP opened at $5.17 on Monday. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $987.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 429.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.

SLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Solid Power Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

