Ossiam Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ossiam bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,829,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.7% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8%

LMT opened at $451.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.58. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.