Insider Selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) COO Sells 12,876 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $35,666.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 278,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,048.89. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:EVC opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 27.92%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

