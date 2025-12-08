Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,190 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $1,358,698,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,421,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 815.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,121 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVS
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.