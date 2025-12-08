Ossiam Has $58.89 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Ossiam raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,361 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

