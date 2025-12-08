Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $2.95 Million in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Samsara by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Samsara Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of IOT opened at $45.31 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,960. This trade represents a 81.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,730,107 shares of company stock worth $143,045,198. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

