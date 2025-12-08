Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after purchasing an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

MA opened at $545.48 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.55 and a 200 day moving average of $567.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $489.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

