Thematics Asset Management Sells 198,105 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,105 shares during the period. APi Group comprises 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in APi Group were worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 547.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $32,342,000 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Stock Up 0.1%

APG stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.72. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

