Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 2,949 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after buying an additional 377,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $393.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $372.31 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $563.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $481.67 target price on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.19.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

