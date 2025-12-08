Thematics Asset Management Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $102,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

