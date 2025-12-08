Thematics Asset Management Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 109,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Danaher by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 166,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,944 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Danaher by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 144,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $226.20 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

