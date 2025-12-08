Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,105 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $1,530,419,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,137,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.8%

KKR opened at $129.44 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

