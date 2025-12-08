Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 86,550 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,550 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 920.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,183.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

