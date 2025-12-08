Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.33.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $466.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.04 and a 200-day moving average of $505.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

