74,157 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,170,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

