Wrapped Sonic (WS) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Wrapped Sonic has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,914.55 or 1.00061579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Sonic Token Profile

Wrapped Sonic’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 314,989,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 314,989,512.07723795. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.095199 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,640,961.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

