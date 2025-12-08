Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,695,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,975 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 4.3% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,125,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,608 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,257,000 after buying an additional 834,230 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,457,000 after acquiring an additional 570,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $96.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $1,008,020.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 190,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,267.76. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,508 shares of company stock worth $40,838,541. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.54.

Roblox Profile



Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

