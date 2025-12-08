XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,123 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $65.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 26.15%.The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $214,340. This represents a 105.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,841 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $751,557.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,897,399.26. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

