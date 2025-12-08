Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Position in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,432 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $49,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $2,056,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NetEase by 125.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 118,042 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.0%

NTES stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $159.55.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.