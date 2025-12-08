Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.73 Million

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Zerebro has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and $7.01 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zerebro has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Zerebro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,952,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,952,227.917842 with 999,951,998.027027 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.03014942 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $8,183,152.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerebro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerebro using one of the exchanges listed above.

