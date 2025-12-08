XTX Topco Ltd Sells 68,287 Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 68,287 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novagold Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novagold Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Novagold Resources Price Performance

NG opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.81. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 26.91, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Novagold Resources

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.