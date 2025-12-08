ArchLoot (AL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One ArchLoot token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. ArchLoot has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $12.21 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official website is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 851,909,074.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.0135968 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12,686,274.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArchLoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

