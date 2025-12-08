Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $37,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $831,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $309.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $312.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

