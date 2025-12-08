Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $3.05 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after acquiring an additional 993,022 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,536,000 after purchasing an additional 530,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,252 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after buying an additional 59,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,744,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after buying an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $35.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

