Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 220,687 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 365,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of XMHQ opened at $102.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Broadcom’s Biggest Test Yet: Will Q4 Earnings Spark Another Rally?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.