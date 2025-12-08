Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of IVV stock opened at $689.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $723.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
