Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 11,858 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQWL. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%

EQWL stock opened at $118.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $118.62.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.