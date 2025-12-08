Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after buying an additional 11,970,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $624,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

