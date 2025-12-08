115,875 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.