NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is United Advisor Group LLC’s Largest Position

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.4% of United Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $182.41 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.37.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,874,931 shares of company stock worth $518,877,705 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

