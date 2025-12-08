Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 33,336 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.44 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.92%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

