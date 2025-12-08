Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,810 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Comcast were worth $47,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Arete Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

