Ossiam Has $15.54 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.20% of Qorvo worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Qorvo by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 214.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.1%

Qorvo stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $106.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

