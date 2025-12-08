Natixis Buys 64,420 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Natixis grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.4% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Intuit were worth $97,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $3,268,830,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after purchasing an additional 407,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.43, for a total value of $49,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,043,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,252,205.97. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,704 shares of company stock worth $78,629,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $673.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $658.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

