North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 4,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,066,798,000 after acquiring an additional 244,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,918,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Cowen began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WST stock opened at $279.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.31. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $348.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.