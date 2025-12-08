Ossiam Sells 506,439 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,439 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 778,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,937,000 after buying an additional 175,272 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $201.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a market cap of $486.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

